Hice Service Academy Day to include extra safety measures

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, announced that his annual Service Academy Day scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, will include extra health and safety measures.

The event is designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies.

It is scheduled for the Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium on the campus of Georgia Military College at 325 S. Elbert St., Milledgeville.

Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. for an informational program beginning at 10 a.m. All attendees — including parents or guardians, teachers, students, and siblings — must pre-register by emailing GA10Noms@mail.house.gov by Tuesday, Aug. 25.

“Attending a United States Service Academy is a great responsibility and privilege,” Hice said. “These institutions are designed to equip, train, and inspire the next generation of military officers.

“It’s a highly competitive process. That’s why it’s important to me that I host an in-person informational event that answers student questions while maintaining appropriate protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

Temperature checks will be taken upon entry to the building and masks will be encouraged and provided. Attendees will be escorted to their designated seats in efforts to maintain appropriate social distancing.

For more information, please email GA10Noms@mail.house.gov or visit Congressman Hice’s website at http://hice.house.gov/constituent-services/serviceacademynominations.htm.