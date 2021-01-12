Henderson charged with kidnapping, carjacking

MONROE, Ga. — The embattled son of a Newton County commissioner faces more legal troubles after he allegedly tried to steal a car from a worker at a Monroe grocery store this weekend.

Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, of Covington, was in the Walton County Jail on Monday. He was being held on multiple felony charges.

Henderson is a son of District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson. Jessie Henderson has faced legal troubles several times in recent years.

Police in Monroe said a man who got in his SUV to head home from work Saturday night was surprised by a man who pulled him from the car and stole it.

The alleged carjacker later crashed the vehicle and was jailed.

The victim is an employee of John’s Supermarket on South Broad Street. He told police he got in his Nissan Murano just before 10 p.m. to go home when he said a man opened the driver’s door and sprayed an aerosol can in his eyes.

The suspect pulled the victim from the vehicle and drove onto Alcovy Street and out of the victim’s sight, before he called police.

Surveillance video of the incident, which the victim pulled for police, showed a man walking through the parking lot and trying to enter the only other vehicle in the parking lot, but it was locked. That’s when the victim tried to get in his Nissan.

When the taillights came on, the suspect headed directly for the SUV and attacked the man.

As police checked the Alcovy Street corridor to try and find the Murano, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car hitting a tree at Georgia 11 and Whitney Road with a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV from John’s. Deputies at the scene ran the license plate and it confirmed a match.

Officers took the victim to the crash scene, and the victim confirmed the identity of the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital and originally refused to identify himself. He first told police he wasn’t the driver, and that he was drunk, and that he wanted his charges to be misdemeanors.

The man who eventually gave his name as Jessie Henderson received two stitches in his lip. He was booked into the Walton County Jail to face warrants for hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal attempt to enter an automobile.

Henderson also faces charges from Georgia State Patrol of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, driving without a seatbelt, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license.

Jessie Henderson was charged with felony probation violation in May 2018 after his arrest on charges of criminal damage to property and obstructing or hindering an emergency telephone call in Covington. He was accused of breaking a cellphone belonging to the mother of his child, then a year old, as she tried to call 911 during an argument. Henderson also was accused of hitting her car with a rock.

He pleaded guilty.

In 2014, Henderson pleaded guilty to burglary and received first offender status. He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation. Judge Samuel Ozburn revoked Henderson’s first offender status after the 2018 incident.

Covington police arrested Henderson again on Aug. 12, 2020, on charges of burglary and probation violation.