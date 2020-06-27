Groundbreaking for Newton sheriff's office expansion set for Tuesday

A groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is set for Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Covington.

The $2.97 million project will be funded by the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, a press release stated.

Sheriff Ezell Brown said, “This project would not have been possible without the 2017 SPLOST committee who saw the benefits in expanding the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens who voted in favor of the 2017 SPLOST.

"I thank each and every one of you. We could not have done it without you and your support.”

The groundbreaking event is set for 15151 Alcovy Road. Those wanting to attend should RSVP by Monday, June 29, to Tay Colley at ecolley@newtonsheriffga.org, the release stated.