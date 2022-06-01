GDOT sets virtual open house, comment period for Rivian road improvements

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation began a monthlong virtual open house event today, June 1, to allow public comment on a series of road construction projects around the planned Rivian electric vehicle production complex.

In addition, Georgia DOT will host two live, virtual events with project team members on June 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m., and on June 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the project website, https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.



Improvements will include road widening, road construction, traffic signals and a new interstate interchange a series of projects on U.S. Hwy. 278 and Old Mill Road in Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, a Georgia DOT news release stated.

"The purpose of this virtual (public information open house) is to allow the public to review the proposed concepts and information and submit comments on the three projects," the release stated.

The work is set to include:

• Widening of U.S. 278 from Shire Parkway in Newton County to Willow Springs Church Road in Walton County, near an employee entrance to the Rivian site. Start of construction is planned for 2023.

• Construction of a Frontage Road along the north side of I-20 from U.S. 278 at the Newton-Walton line to Old Mill Road in Morgan County. Start of work is planned for 2023.

• A new I-20 interchange at Old Mill Road in Morgan County and demolition of the current Old Mill Road overpass. Construction start is set for 2024.

Rivian has planned a $5 billion EV production and research complex on a 2,000-acre site that includes the Stanton Springs North business park adjacent to the planned road projects.



"Georgia DOT’s projects are separate endeavors from the Stanton Springs North development and intended to improve infrastructure for all users, including the local communities it will serve," the release stated.



"These projects will provide optimal access to freight vehicles and commuters traveling to new jobs at these developments."

The Georgia DOT release said the U.S. 278 and Old Mill Road improvement projects "are designed to provide easy and safe access to the new Stanton Springs North area developments" that include the Rivian complex.

It said benefits of the projects will include traffic congestion relief and enhancing safety for motorists traveling near and through the area.



Other benefits are to include a diversion of traffic away from other local roads and intersections; improving operations and accommodating future traffic volumes; direct access to the Old Mill Road area from the interstate system; and a new multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The project website can be accessed at the following link: https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

"The information published to the project website is the same project information that you would find at a typical in-person PIOH, including materials and displays," the release said.

The live events will feature each project team beginning each event with formal presentations, followed by a question-and-answer session to allow attendees to obtain additional details about the project.

"Interested parties may join the live, virtual events by visiting the project website on the day of the event for meeting login details," the release stated.

Following the meetings, a recording of the presentation will be published to the online meeting platform and project website, it said.

"For individuals unable to attend either of the virtual meetings, Georgia DOT will offer an opportunity for interested parties to drop by to view the same project informational displays and materials at a physical location."

Georgia DOT will announce the physical location, date, and time for the in-person drop-by on the project website by June 10, the release stated.

Comments can also be provided through June 30 by calling the project hotline at 470-374-5567, emailing US278andOldMillRoad@dot.ga.gov, or mailing a comment card to Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.