GDOT reimburses Covington $166,000 for airport construction

COVINGTON, GA. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recently awarded the city of Covington more than $166,000 to alleviate past project costs at Covington Municipal Airport.
In 2016, site preparation and utility work for “Construct SE Apron Phase II” was performed and completed at the airport where the new terminal is located. To help cover the cost, GDOT has granted the city $166,667 in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Because it falls under the CARES Act, the city will not be required to supply matching funds.
The Covington City Council unanimously elected to receive the funding at its meeting Monday, July 20.
In other business, the council
- Approved the road closure of Hunter Street from July 19-13, expo facto, to honor the late Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr.
- Held a public hearing and later voted to deny the request for a special use permit by Ravoy Wright to operate a personal care home to be located at 7125 Puckett St. The Planning Commission had recommended approval with conditions.
- Held a public hearing and later voted to deny the request for a special use permit for auto sales at 5199 Jackson Highway. The Planning Commission had recommended denial.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend section 10.18.030 (operational requirements) of chapter 10.18 (motorized carts) “thereof, to repeal conflicting ordinances and for other purposes.”
- Approved a contract with Hollywood of the South Tours/Georgia LLC for promotion and expansion of tourism in the city. The contract allows the tourism company to park its tram at the Welcome Center for $43 per month.
- Approved a contract addendum with Pyrotechnico for the city’s annual fireworks show. The addendum included a $6,000 addition that would be paid for by Friends of Covington Fireworks, Inc., bringing the contract total to $51,000. The fireworks show is typically held July 4 during the Covington Stars and Stripes Fest held downtown, but this year, the event was postponed to Sept. 6 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Entered an intergovernmental agreement for the provision of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) between the Newton County, the city of Covington, Covington-Newton County 911 Answering Center Board of Governors. The contract cost is $210,000 over three years, effective Aug. 3, 2020, through Aug. 2, 2023. Each entity agreed to pay $70,000.
- Approved an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which includes the increase of the Street Department Tree Preservation account by $85,000 and Street Department Overtime account by $15,000 for tree preservation to be housed in the public works department. This will be offset by a reduction to the Planning and Zoning Tree Preservation and adjusted through transfers.
- Approved a resolution to utilize part-time workers and/or contractors to maintain the city’s lawn care needs for the foreseeable future.