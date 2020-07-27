GDOT reimburses Covington $166,000 for airport construction

COVINGTON, GA. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recently awarded the city of Covington more than $166,000 to alleviate past project costs at Covington Municipal Airport.

In 2016, site preparation and utility work for “Construct SE Apron Phase II” was performed and completed at the airport where the new terminal is located. To help cover the cost, GDOT has granted the city $166,667 in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Because it falls under the CARES Act, the city will not be required to supply matching funds.

The Covington City Council unanimously elected to receive the funding at its meeting Monday, July 20.

