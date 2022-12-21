GDOT to begin treating I-20 Thursday morning for expected icy conditions in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to place brine on highways and increase staffing to respond to the pending threat of icy conditions in parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta this week.

Priority routes will include the entirety of I-20, as well as I-85 and I-75 north of metro Atlanta, I-75 south of metro Atlanta to Macon, and I-85 south of Atlanta to Columbus.

Brine operations are underway in northwest Georgia, and will begin in metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will work 12-hour shifts and will prioritize treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses.

Brine operations will continue all day Thursday and into Friday as needed, with the likelihood that most routes will be treated at least twice.

An estimated 635,000 gallons of brine will be used to treat more than 21,000 lane miles in the affected areas.

Crews will begin salting metro Atlanta interstates and state routes Thursday evening into Friday morning as needed based on conditions.

GDOT will be closing all Georgia Express Lanes at midnight Thursday into Friday. As the weather system evolves, GDOT will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen the Express Lanes as conditions allow.

Motorists in affected areas are asked to plan now to limit travel Thursday into Friday morning. If you must venture out during this time, please give GDOT crews room and space on the roads to help ensure they can safely do their jobs.

Please be aware of the brine trucks and know they must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Please pay attention and stay back at least 100 feet.

Precipitation is not the only threat to Georgia roads this weekend. Georgia DOT reminds you to turn off sprinkler systems with automatic timers set to run overnight and be sure to drain the system of water to prevent them from freezing and expanding, which can result in burst pipes.

Sprinkler systems operating near a highway or road can create hazardous icy spots for motorists the next morning during a winter freeze.

Drivers are cautioned to be on the lookout for icy patches or black ice in the early morning hours.

Black ice is a thin, often invisible sheet of ice that forms on the roadway, especially on bridges, overpasses and low lying areas. It can appear at any time when temperatures drop below freezing and there is any form of moisture, from sprinklers, run-off or precipitation on the roadway. Motorists are advised that if a road looks wet, they should assume it is ice and drive accordingly – or better yet, stay home if at all possible.

Additionally, with strong winds expected, there is possibility for fallen trees and downed power lines.

GDOT advises motorists not to cross fallen trees or power lines; do report them to local authorities or 911; and to turn around and take an alternate route.