COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia National Guard was in Covington on Thursday and began the process of cleaning the Newton County Judicial Center after the presence of multiple people who reportedly had been diagnosed with COVID-19 was made public.

Sights from Thursday’s events can be seen below:

Members of the Georgia National Guard entered the Newton County Judicial Center on Thursday afternoon and began spraying down high-traffic areas with disinfectant. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News