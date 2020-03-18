GA Department of Driver Services (DDS) Emergency Message

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of our customers and Team Members, DDS is following the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing.

DDS has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to workforce shortages.

Please visit our Online Services via our website, www.dds.georgia.gov, or download our mobile app, DDS 2 GO to handle most of your licensing needs.