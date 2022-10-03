By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Forum featuring candidates on Newton County ballot set for Oct. 25
Congressman, Republican challenger among candidates set to speak at Conyers event
Political forum 2022

CONYERS, Ga. — Area Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity alumni will host a political forum Oct. 25 featuring candidates on the Newton County ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election. 

The "Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall" forum is set for 6:30-9 p.m. at JP Carr Community Center in Conyers. 

Hosted by Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, the event is scheduled to feature candidates for Georgia's 4th Congressional District, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, and Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez of Conyers.

Others set to attend include Melanie Williams of Stonecrest, the Republican nominee for State Senate District 43; Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democratic nominee for State School Superintendent; and others. 

"The purpose of this forum is to bring the community together to discuss concerns and explore solutions that will help benefit everyone," a news release stated. 

"A few of those community concerns are gun violence; property taxes; school and community safety; the abortion bill and how it is affecting women in our community; how to improve our educational system; a follow-up on Senate Bill 202 and making sure our elections are secure; and other topics. 

"This event will allow all citizens to come together to exchange ideas in a meaningful environment that will educate and inform us."

The event is not a campaign rally and organizers are asking that attendees not wear campaign paraphernalia for any candidates; and not distribute literature or post signs and banners.

JP Carr Community Center is at 981 Taylor St. in Conyers. For more information, email Minister JB Brockman at ccac2022@mail.com.