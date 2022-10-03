Forum featuring candidates on Newton County ballot set for Oct. 25

CONYERS, Ga. — Area Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity alumni will host a political forum Oct. 25 featuring candidates on the Newton County ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The "Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall" forum is set for 6:30-9 p.m. at JP Carr Community Center in Conyers.

Hosted by Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, the event is scheduled to feature candidates for Georgia's 4th Congressional District, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, and Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez of Conyers.

Others set to attend include Melanie Williams of Stonecrest, the Republican nominee for State Senate District 43; Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democratic nominee for State School Superintendent; and others.

"The purpose of this forum is to bring the community together to discuss concerns and explore solutions that will help benefit everyone," a news release stated.

"A few of those community concerns are gun violence; property taxes; school and community safety; the abortion bill and how it is affecting women in our community; how to improve our educational system; a follow-up on Senate Bill 202 and making sure our elections are secure; and other topics.



"This event will allow all citizens to come together to exchange ideas in a meaningful environment that will educate and inform us."

The event is not a campaign rally and organizers are asking that attendees not wear campaign paraphernalia for any candidates; and not distribute literature or post signs and banners.



JP Carr Community Center is at 981 Taylor St. in Conyers. For more information, email Minister JB Brockman at ccac2022@mail.com.