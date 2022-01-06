Former county attorney set to sue Newton for age, race discrimination

COVINGTON, Ga. — The county's former contract attorney says she intends to sue the Board of Commissioners after some members discriminated against her on the basis of age and race before considering her for a new in-house legal position.

Former county attorney Megan Martin also alleges one county commissioner contacted her former employer, Jarrard & Davis, after she applied for the job in an attempt to get Martin fired — which was an illegal interference in Martin's employment contract with the law firm.

Martin was a member of the Jarrard & Davis law firm assigned to the Newton County Board of Commissioners for six years.

Her attorney, Ed Buckley, stated in the Ante Litem Notice sent to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 5, that Martin filed the same charges of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Tuesday, Jan. 4.

He stated the county must be “willing to engage with us to resolve this matter" by Jan. 21 or Martin will proceed with an investigation into her claims to the EEOC and file a federal lawsuit.

Martin also plans to seek an amount from the county that could approach $1 million, which is a base amount of $850,000 she is seeking plus compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees "to resolve the county’s unlawfully discriminatory failure to hire her based on race and age."

The total of $850,000 is the equivalent of four years of pay Martin would have earned in the new position because she "would have worked at least that long, if not many more years, had the county hired her and not engaged in unlawful race and age discrimination."

Newton County could be forced to pay that amount in addition to what it would need to pay an outside attorney to represent it because it still employs Jarrard & Davis for legal matters.

No one has applied for the in-house attorney job since the Board of Commissioners offered Martin a six-month contract in August that she later rejected.

Its current attorney, Patrick Jaugstetter, is part of the Jarrard & Davis firm and would be a conflict if he represented the county because of the firm being named in the notice.

In the notice, Buckley stated that Martin applied for the in-house attorney position with the assurance from all commissioners except Commissioner Alana Sanders that the job was "created for Ms. Martin, and that she should have the position if she wanted it."

However, after Martin initially applied for the position, Sanders, "with the assistance of her friend Denise Barnes," contacted Jarrard & Davis "and disparaged (Martin) to her former employer."

Meanwhile, another commissioner, Demond Mason, expressly stated he wanted a younger person to fill the new legal department position in violation of federal age discrimination laws, the notice states.

In addition, "Commissioners Alana Sanders and Demond Mason have a history of publicly advocating for all positions of leadership within the County to be held by African-Americans, which is an unlawful, racially discriminatory hiring practice.

"Both commissioners have posted videos on social media taking that position, making clear they harbored racial animus in opposing hiring Ms. Martin, the most qualified candidate who applied for the County Attorney position, on the basis of her race.

"Because there is direct evidence of race discrimination through express statements by county officials, Ms. Martin will have no trouble proving race discrimination in Newton County’s failure to hire her," stated the notice filed by Buckley.

Board of Commissioners spokesman Bryan Fazio declined comment, citing a policy of the county government not commenting on pending litigation.