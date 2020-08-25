Food, school supply giveaway set for Aug. 29

COVINGTON, Ga. — Food and school supplies will be given away to families and students in need Saturday, Aug. 29, at Canaan Baptist Church.

District 113 state representative-elect Sharon Henderson is sponsoring the event. She said she tries to host similar events annually, but this year was especially important considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In these uncertain times, there are so many people in need," Henderson said. "Every little bit helps. I'm just trying to help as many people as I can."

The giveaway will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the church, located at 5581 Salem Road in Covington. Students will receive backpacks and prepared lunches, Henderson said. Families will receive other food and produce items.

"Were going to have a substantial amount so we want everyone to attend." Henderson said. "These things are essential."

Henderson won the Democratic nomination for the House seat in the June 9 primary election against incumbent Pam Dickerson. There will not be a Republican candidate on the ballot Nov. 3.

District 113 consists of Newton and Rockdale counties.