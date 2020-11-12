Florida man found dead off Turner Lake Road in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Florida man was found dead Wednesday morning off of Turner Lake Road in Covington, Covington Police Captain Ken Malcom.

Malcom said officers located Carlos Arroda, 59, of Springhill, Florida, in the wooded area behind K-Mart/Ingles while responding to a call made about a cardiac arrest.

Arroda’s body was found under a “makeshift tent,” Malcom said, and it appeared the man had died “days earlier."

Malcom said Arroda was initially discovered by another person living in the same area. The person told authorities Arroda had been terminally ill.

Upon an investigation by Deputy Coroner Steve Jones and Covington police detectives, Malcom said no evidence of trauma or foul play had been found.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office transported the body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.