Five NCSS schools receive digital learning grants from Georgia Department of Education

Newton County School System is pleased to announce that five schools—Clements Middle, Indian Creek Middle, Porterdale Elementary, South Salem Elementary and Heard-Mixon Elementary—have together received grant funds in excess of $655,000 from the Georgia Department of Education to assist with their digital/distance learning infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the Georgia Department of Education awarded grants totaling $21,578,236 to 55 school districts across the state.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to provide virtual instruction to students since the school closure due to COVID-19,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “Knowing that not all of our students have access to digital devices or internet, our technology staff quickly deployed hundreds of devices to students who requested them. These funds will assist us as we continue to work to establish a 1:1 learning environment in which every student will have access to a school system device.”

Fuhrey added, “We appreciate the Georgia Department of Education for providing these funds for the purchase of this much-needed equipment. As we look into the future, given this unprecedented pandemic, the need for access to technology is critical to our students’ success.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, I am grateful for the thousands of educators across our state who have adapted to continue providing a world-class education to Georgia students,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These grants will provide much-needed support as they continue to navigate changing educational landscapes, and I want Georgia’s educators and students to know that they have our complete support in these challenging times.”

“The ‘digital divide’ in Georgia is not a new issue, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more apparent,” added State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “School districts have done incredible work during the COVID-19 school closures and have been hard-working, creative, and thoughtful with the resources they have. But there is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities, and ensure no student is left unconnected.