Fire crews respond to explosion in Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — One person was flown to Atlanta after crews from multiple agencies responded Thursday morning to an explosion at a plant in Social Circle.

The Social Circle Fire Department, Social Circle police and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to Granite Packaging LLC at 1 Leggett Road, officials said.

“One person was flown by medevac to Atlanta and the other were treated and released in scene,” Social Circle police Deputy Chief Jimmy Robinson said.

Walton County fire, hazmat and Georgia State Patrol were assisting, along with Walton County sheriff's deputies, at the scene.

The Monroe Fire Department was serving as backup for the Social Circle and Walton County departments as needed should other calls arise.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information is made available.