Fire in the Covington Square area leaves local businesses devastated

The News' staff writer Emily Rose Hamby co-wrote this report

COVINGTON, Ga. — At 9:37 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, Covington’s fire department responded to a call on Hendricks Street. The building housing Shear Bliss caught fire, before spreading to New Shoez, Shelvie Jean and The Dude Store and Barber Shop.



Though other businesses didn’t catch fire, they were still impacted with smoke and water damage.

Covington’s police department was first on the scene at 9:39 p.m. with Covington fire department arriving at 9:41 p.m.

By 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire was fully extinguished.

In an interview with The Covington News on Monday, Aug. 28, Covington fire marshal and interim fire chief Joe Doss shared the latest update.

Doss said the investigation has been turned over to the state to avoid bias from those who responded to the scene.

“[The state] has done the investigation. We walked an arson canine dog,” Doss said. “The dog did not respond on anything. But that being said, there was so much water and so much stuff happening. It’s a bad scene to try and investigate.”

According to Doss, the problem with the scene revolved around the ceiling. Due to how expensive replacing a roof is, the building endured having several years of layer added to the roof whenever leaks occurred. Doss said the roof could have been anywhere from 10-15 inches thick.

“You have the ceiling inside the store that you see as a shopper,” Doss said. “Well above that in these old buildings is the actual ceiling. The fire got between the ceiling, the last ceiling, and the bottom side of that roof with no access to it. That’s why it got so hot and that’s why it did what it did and when it finally turned loose, everything collapsed and pancaked into the stores.”

Doss shared that a determination of the cause of the fire has not been reached at the time of this publication, but that a structural engineer has assessed the scene.

“This is going to be a major scene,” Doss said. “They could all look at it and go, ‘No, we’re going to tear this down.’ If they tear it down. That is a freestanding building. It has four sides to it. They will just have to be careful to the left and right as they start dropping things to make sure that those dropping don’t affect the building that’s touching it.”

There were no injuries. Streets near the block (portions of Monticello, Hendricks, Reynolds and Washington) remain closed.

At 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, Doss described the nature of the fire.

“In one of our buildings, a fire was located on the backside from where we’re standing,” Doss said. “Units responded. Found heavy fire in the exterior of the building that found its way interior of the building. These buildings are old. Many, many roofs, many ceilings inside. Found its way between ceiling and roof and it’s almost impossible for us to get there to get it out.”

Covington fire department received assistance from Newton, Rockdale, DeKalb, Henry, Walton counties’ fire department as well as the City of Atlanta. Approximately 50 firefighters were on the scene, Doss said.

The Covington fire department and Newton County Fire Services worked through the morning to smother any “hot spots.” The Street Department, members of the Land Application Team and Deputy City Manager John King cleaned up debris from the street.

On Saturday, debris from businesses with storefronts on Monticello Street began to clear out. Doss said piles of debris from some of the businesses were taken off site and kept in piles per each business to clear the scene and allow the investigator to look through the evidence.

Doss touched on the historic value of the building – which he estimated to be somewhere from 100-150 years old – and explained how its construction impacted the fire.

“The way they built [these buildings] back in the day, was you build the building, free standing, you build the next building next to that building so the walls touched,” Doss said. “So it’s fantastic the way they built it and that’s what stopped it from going to other buildings.”

Regarding the performance of all fire personnel involved, Doss was pleased and grateful.

“We ended up with 50 plus firefighters on scene. For us, that’s massive amounts of moving parts that we’re not used to,” Doss said. “But we made it work. We kept up with everybody. We knew where everybody was. People reporting in like they’re supposed to… A phenomenal job. Everybody did really, really well.”