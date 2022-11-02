Filming returns to Covington Thursday

Filming will be done in Covington Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and some road closures are planned, the city announced this week.
According to the city of Covington, the list of streets and the roads/areas that will be affected:
• Hays Street between Usher Street NW and Clark Street SW
• Reynolds Street between Church and Hendrick Streets
• Conyers Street between Church and Hendrick Streets
• Monticello Street from Reynolds Street to Ivy Street
Highlighted areas of accompanying maps represent closures. Please plan on alternate routes for these areas for Thursday.