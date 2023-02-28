FEMA only operating one office, SBA in three counties after Jan. 12 tornadoes

Six weeks after a line of thunderstorms and tornadoes crossed Georgia, more than $7.48 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for affected homeowners, renters and businesses.

The assistance includes FEMA grants and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Of the 102 SBA disaster loans approved in the eight-county area, 16 are for Newton County residents and business owners for more than $825,000, said spokesman James Accurso.

Those with damage or losses from the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes and live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Troup counties have until Monday, March 20, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Only one remaining FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is operating in the multi-county area — at the Spalding County Senior Center at 885 Memorial Drive in Griffin. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center is also staffed with trained SBA customer service representatives (CSR) who can answer program questions and assist in completing the SBA application, said spokesman James Accurso.

The SBA has approved 102 home and business loans for more than $4 million in the eight-county disaster area, he said.

Through close of business on Feb. 22, 62 Newton County residents and business owners had applied for SBA loans out of a total of 579 Georgia applicants, Accurso said.

SBA Business Recovery Centers are still operating in four counties.

“The deadline to apply is March 17, so we’re asking those in need to come to a center soon to register and speak with a CSR in person,” Accurso said.

The SBA centers are located in:

• Henry County at the Locust Grove Public Library in Locust Grove.



Monday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Spalding County at the Spalding Senior Center in Griffin.

Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Troup County at the William Griggs Recreation Center in LaGrange.

Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Registration also can be done online by visiting DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.

Another option is calling 800-659-2955 and requesting a paper application by U.S. mail.

An earlier version of this story included a location for a SBA center that is no longer in operation.