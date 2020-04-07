Facebook awards $100,000 to support small businesses in Newton County, $100 million worldwide

Facebook has announced that small businesses in Newton County will receive $100,000 to support 25 small businesses locally.

Overall, Georgians will be awarded more than $225,000 to help more than 56 small businesses affected by COVID-19. Worldwide, Facebook is offering $100 million, but it breaks down like this: $125,000 for 31 small businesses in metro Atlanta, and $100,000 for 25 small businesses in Newton County (the money is going to communities where Facebook operates).

This is a critical injection to help local small businesses who need it most, so they can keep the lights on and help pay their employees. Applications will open in Atlanta and Newton County in the next week or so.

Folks can find more detail about eligibility criteria and more at Facebook.com/grantsforbusiness.

Other Facebook tools:

Digital Gift Cards - Facebook is also introducing a place for people to discover digital gift cards and create person fundraisers for their favorite local restaurants and businesses. Businesses who are interested in creating digital gift cards can visit this link to learn how to sign up with one of our partners.

Fundraising Tools - Using Facebook Fundraising tools business owners can now create fundraisers for their business and ask their customers for support during this critical time.

Business Changes - We are also making it easier to help businesses who have been impacted to COVID-19 communicate service changes to their customers through their Facebook Page including Online Services, Delivery, Pickup and Other Changes.

As of last week, 96% of U.S. small business owners were already feeling the impact of coronavirus, and as this pandemic continues in the weeks ahead, and many states extending shelter-in-place orders, it is important to get support to small businesses quickly. Fifty percent of small businesses in the U.S. have less than 27 days cash buffer on hand and Facebook is hoping these tools and grants can help small businesses who need it the most.

This announcement is part of Facebook’s commitment to help small businesses around the world including with the creation of the Business Resource Hub to help businesses cope with disruptions and keep their customers connected.

You can stay updated on all Facebook COVID-19 updates through this link.