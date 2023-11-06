Evan Newton named News Editor of The News

Evan Newton has been named the news editor for The Covington News effective Nov. 1, Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham announced today.

“Evan is a real go-getter who is going to instantly enhance and expand the quality of the news coverage we provide our readers and the community,” Graham said. “In his relatively brief career Evan has already shown he can do it all as a journalist, and we’re going to give him the opportunity to put that versatility on full display.”

Newton comes to The Covington News after being a reporter at The Monticello News for the past several months. He is an alumnus of Georgia College and State University where he graduated in May 2023.

He has a bachelor of arts in communications with a concentration in film, TV and audio production as well as a minor in rhetoric.

Newton shared his enthusiasm about getting started.

“I’m extremely excited about taking the next step in my career and serving an area that I’ve visited my whole life,” Newton said. “It’s an honor to be a part of a team of passionate storytellers that are committed to reporting the best quality news possible.”

Newton can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.