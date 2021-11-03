ELECTION RESULTS: Porterdale voters say ‘yes’ to package sale referendum

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Only 70 voters turned out for a referendum to allow the city council to issue licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits inside the city, which was just 5% of the city's 1,311 registered voters.

Ultimately, the referendum was approved by a margin of 42-28.

The city council began considering a referendum earlier this year after Rebekah Ali asked the council to consider annexing the site of a convenience store her family operates at the corner of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads.

She said she wanted to operate a package store in the same building, which prompted city officials to consider placing the question on the ballot.

Ali said she and her family were "over the moon" with happiness about the result of the referendum. She said she planned to submit paperwork to apply for a license as soon as the city council begins taking applications.

"We can't wait to get started," she said.

State law formerly required at least 35% of the registered voters in a city or county to sign a petition to initiate a referendum for retail liquor sales.

In May, the Georgia General Assembly approved legislation that allowed a city’s governing body to pass an ordinance to place the referendum for retail liquor sales on a ballot.

Liquor by the drink and retail beer sales already are allowed in the city.

The council now will need to amend its zoning and other ordinances to add package stores and could set the conditions for their operation.



