ELECTION RESULTS: Newton County elects sheriff among several local offices

(UPDATED at 8:57 p.m.) COVINGTON, Ga. — The sheriff’s badge is up for grabs in Newton County as voters will decide whether or not incumbent Ezell Brown should serve four more years as the area’s top law officer.

Brown, vying for a fourth term in office, is being challenged by Republican candidate Ken Malcom, a captain from the Covington Police Department.

Voters also decide who serves as county coroner, tax commissioner, and county commissioner in Districts 1, 3 and 5, among other public offices in Newton County.

Newton County Sheriff:

Ken Malcom (R) has 12,843 votes.

Ezell Brown (D) (i) has 22,998 votes.





Newton County Tax Commissioner:

Dana Darby (R) (i) has 13,718 votes.

Marcus Jordan (D) has 21,915 votes.





Newton County Coroner:

Tommy Davis (R) (i) has 14,054 votes.

Dorothea Bailey-Butts (D) has 21,535 votes.





District 1 County Commissioner:

Stan Edwards (R) (i) has 3,484 votes.

Catalata Hardeman (D) has 2,302 votes.





District 5 County Commissioner:

Ronnie Cowan (R) (i) has 3,784 votes.

Dorothy Piedrahita (D) has 3,467 votes.





0 of 22 precincts reporting in Newton County.





Follow this article and return for updates as election results flow in for races specific to Newton County.



