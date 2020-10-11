ELECTION PREVIEW: Newton Commission candidates discuss top short-term concerns

The Covington News asked the candidates for the District 1 seat on the Newton County Board of Commissioners the same three questions about issues either will face if elected.

The candidates include incumbent Commissioner Stan Edwards, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Catalata Hardeman. District 1 includes southeastern, southern and southwestern Newton County.

CN: What do you believe will be the top county government issue that will most affect the majority of District 1 residents in 2021 and what is your stand on it?

STAN EDWARDS: Overall the budget but more specifically — spending.

In the last four years I have worked to ensure the board puts in place certain processes that eliminate ambiguity in the movement of funds and to add practicality during the budget process. Additionally, I have put forth substitute or amended budgets that demonstrated savings or the reduction in unnecessary spending.

Without a doubt my actions, suggestions, and persistence has led us to a more fiscally restrained budget over the course of my first term. Because of a more conservative budget over the last four years we have built our cash reserves close to the level suggested by (Association County Commissioners of Georgia) and many financial experts.

CATALATA HARDEMAN: One of the top government issues that will affect District 1 is to continue strategic growth and development that will work during the current pandemic and beyond. That means making available resources to where local, state, federal and private sectors work together to our advantage so that ALL districts benefit.

We need to support expanding businesses across District 1 so all citizens have more access. We must be able to increase family incomes to support the income median for this district. Currently we are below median income levels with the average household income of $75,000 or less held by 20% of the district.

We should take a look at contracting local work within our district for small businesses in the area. I believe the citizens that live in the district want to improve, expand, and beautify the area we call home. If we allow some of these small businesses to make bids in the district for services such as landscaping, transportation, etc., this would increase incomes for many people as well as improve the quality of life where we live, work and play.

CN: What do you believe will be the top short-term challenge the Board of Commissioners will face in the next six to 12 months and how do you feel it should be addressed at this point?



EDWARDS: I believe the top short-term challenge for Newton County has become the resolution of the county officials’ “salary controversy." I cannot comment further.

HARDEMAN: The top short-term challenge for the Board of Commissioners will be to adjust and deal with the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Many small businesses were affected and continue to suffer because of this tragic pandemic. As you know, small businesses are an important part of Newton County's economy. A number of small businesses closed during the pandemic and I want to make sure that we are able to maintain and support the ones we have in the county.

Everyone is eager to get back to some form of normalcy, but we have to learn how to adjust to the “new normal” so we can stay safe and keep moving forward.

I would like to have a small business week quarterly and promote the fact that businesses are invested in making shopping safe as part of good customer service. I would challenge my neighbors to “buy Newton," to put money back into our community. The goal is to help our businesses bring back and to gain new customers that can possibly create job opportunities. This process would help families and the community in Newton County.

CN: The need for roadwork, whether it's improvements of a paved road or the paving of a dirt road, will continue in the next four years as the population and traffic increases in District 1. What will be the funding method you most favor for road improvements in the next four years?



EDWARDS: I am most in favor of using federal and state grants, when available, existing SPLOST dollars, and taxes paid by our citizens. Citizens understand their taxes should be used for public services — the most of which include roads. If we as a county are not spending tax dollars on unneeded and wasteful projects, we will have money to use on our roads.

In the coming months this challenge will become even greater, I assure you.

HARDEMAN: The need for road repairs has been an issue for years in Newton County. In past elections, citizens have approved for SPLOST money to be used for various things throughout the county.

Recently, the current Board of Commissioners voted to have TSPLOST placed on the ballot for the citizens to vote. This special tax will assist with covering the transportation issues that we are experiencing. The approval would provide relief not only for District 1, but for the county in its entirety.



