ELECTION 2022: Republicans run the table in statewide down-ballot races

— Republicans swept the races for Georgia’s constitutional offices Tuesday, winning all seven down-ballot contests from lieutenant governor down to insurance and labor commissioner.With 97% of the vote counted shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, was ahead of Democrat Charlie Bailey in the contest for lieutenant governor, 51.5 % to 46.3%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Ryan Graham picked up 2.1% of the vote.Jones was the only Republican on the statewide ticket who took part in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He served on an alternate slate of electors that was poised to hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump if any of the lawsuits filed on behalf of Trump after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia had moved forward.Bailey ran unsuccessfully for attorney general four years ago and was planning to again this year before he changed his mind and decided to become a candidate for lieutenant governor.Republican Attorney General Chris Carr won a second full term as Georgia’s top lawyer. Carr was leading Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, 52% to 46.5%. Libertarian Martin Cowen was third at 1.5%.Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Carr attorney general in 2016. He was elected to a full four-year term two years later.GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, 53.3% to 44%. Libertarian Ted Metz trailed at 2.8%.Raffensperger burnished his image as a political straight shooter when he refused to intervene in the 2020 presidential election after Trump called him in early January of last year and urged him to “find” the 11,780 votes the then-president needed to carry Georgia.In the race for state School Superintendent, Republican Richard Woods defeated Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy 54.3% to 45.7%. Woods was first elected superintendent in 2014.Incumbent state Insurance Commissioner John King won a first full term in that office, leading Democratic challenger Janice Laws Robinson 54.2% to 45.8%. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed then-Doraville Police Chief King to the post in 2019 after then-Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted for fraud and money laundering.State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, was elected agriculture commissioner, 53.1% to 44.8%, over Democrat Nakita Hemingway. Libertarian David Raudabaugh was third at 2.1%.Current Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black opted not to seek reelection this year and instead launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate.State Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, was elected labor commissioner over Democratic state Rep. William Boddie of East Point. Thompson had 52.2% of the vote compared to 45.2% for Boddie. Libertarian Emily Anderson was third with 2.6% of the vote.The seat is being vacated by Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, who decided not to run for a fourth term.

No Democrat has won a statewide constitutional office in Georgia since 2006.