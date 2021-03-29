Newton superintendent among 11 women to be honored as "Trailblazers"

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System’s superintendent was among 11 women U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, was to honor today with “Trailblazer” awards in recognition of their pioneering careers and service to the greater community.

Samantha Fuhrey was to be honored among 11 women who were firsts in their fields of endeavor or positions in recognition of Women’s History Month, a news release stated.

The event was set to be broadcast on Johnson’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/RepHankJohnson/.

Fuhrey was the first female superintendent in the Newton County School System’s history when she was hired in 2013 to succeed Gary Mathews.

Before her hiring, she served as Newton County Schools’ deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction; executive director for secondary education; director of secondary education; director of professional learning; and as the principal and assistant principal of Indian Creek Middle School.

She came to Newton County Schools after working as an assistant principal and English teacher in DeKalb County Schools.

Fuhrey was named Georgia Superintendent of the Year in 2020.

Johnson, whose four-county 4th Congressional District includes part of Newton, also will honor Eleanor Ross, judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia; Marcia Glenn Hunter, former mayor of Lithonia; Nicole Love Hendrickson, chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners; Mereda Davis Johnson, who is a former DeKalb County Magistrate Judge; DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos; Christine Hudson, chief of the Clarkston Police Department; Rockdale County Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart Washington; Rockdale County State Court Judge Nancy Bills; Rockdale County Magistrate Judge Phinia Aten; and Fannie H. Tartt, architect of the Theme School System of Georgia.