Newton schools follow governor’s order, make masks voluntary

Newton County schools officials today announced the system will no longer require masks.

The district announced in a statement today, May 30, that, “Since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Newton County School System students, staff, parents, and visitors have been required to wear masks to help prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus while on campus and at school system sponsored events.

“In light of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Friday afternoon executive order regarding masks in public schools, the school system will no longer mandate the wearing of masks; however, wearing a mask is recommended while on campus or at events. “Additionally, all students and staff eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to do so over the summer break to be ready for the start of school on Aug. 2, 2021.

“The health and safety of Newton County School System students and staff remain our number one priority, and we thank everyone for following the district’s mask mandate over the past school year.

“By working together, we no doubt helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”