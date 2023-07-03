Newton County Schools' public relations department wins 17 national awards

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System’s (NCSS) Office of Public Relations was recently recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with 17 national awards for publications.

The NCSS Public Relations team, composed of Sherri Partee and Derrick Barnes, earned four Awards of Excellence for their Annual Report and three videos. The Public Relations team also earned seven awards of merit for the district website, a human resources marketing campaign and multiple videos.

In addition, the team won six awards of honorable mention for their college attendance maps publication and five videos.

All of the district’s award-winning publications are posted on the National School Public Relations Association’s website at www.nspra.org.

“Our department strives to keep all NCSS stakeholders informed of important information through various means of communications,” Partee said. “It’s truly an honor to receive these awards of recognition from the National School Public Relations Association.”

“Our goal is to tell the story of our school system,” Barnes said. “While the awards are very special, most important is the fact that we were able to provide our stakeholders with important information regarding our school system, students and staff.”