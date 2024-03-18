By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County School System announces Special Olympic dates
NCSS

Game on! The Newton County School System has announced the Special Olympic Week schedule of events. 

On Friday, March 22, the parade line up will be at 9:30 a.m. at Sharp Stadium. The parade, which goes around the Covington Square will begin at 10:30 a.m. Then, back at Sharp Stadium, the opening ceremonies will commence at 11:30 a.m. 

On Monday, March 25, middle school, high school and adult track and field events will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sharp Field. 

On Tuesday, March 26, Flint Hill, Fairview, West Newton, Porterdale, Oak Hill and Rocky Plains schools will have their track and field events from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sharp Field. 

On Wednesday, March 27, South Salem, Live Oak, Middle Ridge, East Newton and Mansfield schools will have their track and field events at Sharp Field from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.