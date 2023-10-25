NCCA recognized as 2023 College and Career Academy of the Year

Earlier in October, the Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA) received a special recognition from the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

For 2023, the TCSG named NCCA as the College and Career Academy of the Year.

Chad Walker, NCCA’s Chief Executive Officer, said he was “blown away” in an interview with The Covington News.

“I was blown away with excitement. Not just excitement for myself, but for this building. We have been doing a lot of hard work and to be recognized is tremendous,” Walker said. “I’m just excited that other people across the state and other people in our community get to know about the Newton College and Career Academy.”

Walker provided The Covington News with stats sent by NCCA to TCSG.

Here are just a few of them:

NCCA opened its doors over a decade ago in April 2012. At present, the enrollment stands at 899 students, which is a 35-student increase from the 2022-23 school year.

There are 16 Advanced Placement courses offered. NCCA has 22 Career, Technical and Agricultural Education pathways, which include industry certified pathways veterinary science, small animal care, culinary arts and early childhood education.

Fifty two Dual Enrollment courses are available through NCCA and its partners — Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Georgia State University, Point University and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Housed in NCCA is also the STEM Institute that has two pathways: Biotechnology and engineering. Eighty seven students are in each pathway, totalling 174 students.

NCCA has eight Career and Technical Student Organizations, too: CTI, FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, SkillsUSA, DECA, TSA and HOSA.

Piedmont Newton Hospital, Facebook Meta, SRG Global and General Mills are among the 25 partnerships NCCA has with local businesses and industries, too.

Over the past two years, NCCA has had 27 AP Scholars. There were 376 CTAE pathway completers in 2023 along with 169 students who received GeorgiaBEST certificates.

Eighty seven percent of NCCA students are members of CTSO while also having four state CTSO officers and four regional officers.

NCCA produced 240 CTSO competitors and 25 national CTSO competitors. Thirty nine students placed in the top 10 with five top 10 national placements.

In six of their pathways, there was a 100 percent pass rate on EOPAs.

On NCCA’s annual career signing day, 13 students go directly into the workforce or military after high school graduation.

Walker referred to NCCA as a “hidden gem.”

“It’s funny. We’ve been here since April 2012. I still don’t think people know exactly what Newton College and Career Academy is all about,” Walker said. “We’re that hidden gem that people don’t really know. You have that misconception, ‘Oh, it’s just the technical side. It’s just your vocational.’ Vocational is not the right term. It’s more of a career, technical, agriculture education.”

Governor Brian Kemp commended NCCA on receiving this honor, per an NCSS press release.

“I’m proud to congratulate our College and Career Academy of the Year on their exceptional work providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” Kemp said.

Now-former interim superintendent Dr. Benjamin Roundtree echoed Kemp’s sentiment in the same press release.

“I am immensely proud of the Newton County College and Career Academy and its exceptional students and staff,” Roundtree said. “This recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence.”

Walker shared that NCCA plans to keep moving forward in the future. But, he stressed that, whatever success NCCA has or will achieve is credit to the 2023 College and Career Academy of the Year’s “secret sauce.”

“The success of the Newton College and Career Academy is the people. I’m just blessed to work with amazing staff,” Walker said. “They are what makes Newton College and Career Academy an amazing place. They are the secret sauce.”



