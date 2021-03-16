East Newton bridge closing Monday for 120-day replacement project

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The West Bear Creek bridge 2.5 miles west of Mansfield will close Monday, March 22, for four months to allow for replacement by Williams Contracting.

Crews must close the County Road 213 structure near Dobbs Road in Newton County requiring an off-site detour.

The $1.27 million contract is part of the Georgia Department of Transportation's Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP).

Projects within the LIBP must meet low impact criteria such as no geometry or grade changes, and low environmental impacts. All detours must be off-site and approved by local entities.

LIBP bridges are completed with expedited delivery using prefabricated bridge components, a news release stated.