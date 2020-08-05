Driver cited after vehicle causes chain-reaction wreck on Covington Square

COVINGTON, Ga. — A driver who said she used the wrong pedal to stop her vehicle caused a chain reaction wreck involving four SUVs on the Covington Square Tuesday.

One of the vehicles’ drivers was slightly injured in the 4:33 p.m. incident on Monticello Street between Clark and Washington streets, a report stated.

According to a Covington Police Department report, a Hyundai Tucson, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Ford Escape were following in succession behind a Toyota 4Runner traveling south on Monticello.

The 4Runner stopped for a stop sign at Monticello’s intersection with Washington Street and the Trailblazer and Tucson stopped behind it.

However, as the 70-year-old driver approached the line of stopped vehicles in the Ford Escape “she admitted she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake,” a report stated.

The Escape stuck the Trailblazer, which caused the Trailblazer to hit the Tucson in the rear and the Tucson to rear-end the 4Runner.

The 54-year-old driver of the Trailblazer complained of neck pain and was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital by EMS, the report stated.

No other injuries were reported.

The Escape’s driver was cited for following too closely, the report stated.

Her vehicle and the Tucson were towed from the scene while drivers of the other two vehicles were able to drive them away.