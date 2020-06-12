Downtown Covington traffic to be detoured for railroad crossing repairs

COVINGTON, Ga. — Emory Street motorists will encounter a detour next week so workers can make repairs to the railroad crossing in downtown Covington, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

The street, which is Ga. Hwy. 81, will close in the immediate area of the CSX railroad crossing between Herring and Guinn streets Wednesday, June 17, through Saturday, June 20.

During the closure, Emory Street traffic will be detoured via Herring Street, Alcovy Road and U.S. Hwy. 278.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones,” the release stated.

Motorists will be able to access businesses, schools and residences in the area up to the work zone, a GDOT news release stated.

The roadway will reopen early if the CSX rail repair operation is completed ahead of schedule. However, it could be closed longer if weather or other unforeseen events delay completion, the release stated.

“Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.,” the release stated.