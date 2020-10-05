By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Dixie Road lanes closed Tuesday and Wednesday in Newton County
construction

Dixie Road will be closed, one lane at a time, during parts of the day Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, a county spokesman said. 

The lane closures will be between Adams Road and East Newton School during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

It is being done to apply a preservative to the existing road surface, said county spokesman Bryan Fazio.

County Commissioner Stan Edwards said on his Facebook page that he urged motorists and residents — including those taking students to schools in the area — to allow for added travel time during the day.

He said Dixie Road residents “should have gotten a notice on their mailbox” about the work.

For more information, call 678-625-1300.