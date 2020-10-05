Dixie Road lanes closed Tuesday and Wednesday in Newton County

Dixie Road will be closed, one lane at a time, during parts of the day Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, a county spokesman said.

The lane closures will be between Adams Road and East Newton School during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

It is being done to apply a preservative to the existing road surface, said county spokesman Bryan Fazio.

County Commissioner Stan Edwards said on his Facebook page that he urged motorists and residents — including those taking students to schools in the area — to allow for added travel time during the day.

He said Dixie Road residents “should have gotten a notice on their mailbox” about the work.

For more information, call 678-625-1300.



