UPDATE: Suspect identified in Newton County officer-involved shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in south Newton County.

Alexander Matthew Collins, 27, of Covington, was shot and killed by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy after reportedly pulling out a handgun and wounding a deputy before being shot and killed by another officer at a residence in the 3400 block of Georgia Hwy. 162.

Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett said deputies were initially called to the home in the Rocky Plains area in relation to a wanted person case.

Collins had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and pointing a gun at another person, the GBI stated in a news release.

Jett said when deputies arrived at 5:44 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself inside the house.



"Collins was located inside the residence while deputies negotiated with him to surrender. The NCSO SWAT Team was also deployed during the standoff," the GBI release stated.

After deputies were able to get the suspect out of the home, Jett said that's when shots were exchanged.

"At approximately 8:27 p.m., Collins came out of the house and the SWAT Team attempted to take him into custody. Collins then pulled out a handgun and fired at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking Collins.

"Deputies and EMS provided medical aid, but Collins was pronounced dead at the scene," the GBI release stated.



Jett said, "Our officer was wounded, and the suspect was pronounced deceased by the coroner."

The deputy was transported to an Atlanta hospital for treatment. The severity of the deputy's wound or wounds was not released. The deputy's identity was not disclosed.

This morning, Jett said, the officer was released from the hospital and "doing well."

"It is a tragic incident," Jett said. "He was a resident of this community, so our hearts do go out to his family, regardless of the situation.

"And on behalf of Sheriff Ezell Brown, we do want to extend our hearts to the officer who is at the hospital right now and wish him a speedy recovery," she said Tuesday night.

Jett said the GBI was notified of the officer-involved shooting and has since taken over the investigation.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur will perform an autopsy on Collins, the state agency reported.

It will complete an independent investigation and turn over its findings to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review, the agency stated.

News Editor Tom Spigolon contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.