Deadline July 15 for businesses, nonprofits to apply for Newton County ARPA funds

COVINGTON, Ga. — Nonprofits and businesses requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the Newton County Board of Commissioners are required to submit their requests to the Newton County ARPA Committee by Friday, July 15, at 5 p.m.

An application must be sent to the committee for any organization to be considered for relief funds.

The committee will review each application. The qualified applications will then be submitted to the Newton County Board of Commissioners for approval.

Each applicant must submit the scope of work for funds requested, the amount of funds requested and proof of nonprofit status among other information.

Interested parties must fill out the nonprofit application below to be considered for ARPA funds:

Non-Profits: https://www.co.newton.ga.us/FormCenter/County-Services-9/Newton-County-ARPA-Fund-Request-66

Businesses: http://co.newton.ga.us/FormCenter/County-Services-9/Newton-County-Small-Business-ARPA-Fund-R-67