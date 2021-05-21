Davis declares intentions to run for Covington City Council

COVINGTON, Ga. — Charika Davis, a lifelong resident of Covington, recently announced her intentions to run for a city council seat, representing the West Ward.

“I am excited and proud to officially announce my candidacy for Covington City Council representing the West Ward,” she stated. “I have watched on the sidelines long enough and now is the time for me to act. I look forward to representing everyone in Covington fairly. I will run a campaign with integrity and focus on the people. My motto is ‘Here to serve you.’ I love to serve and the community is at the heart of me running for city council.”

Davis resides in the Sterling Lakes subdivision. She currently serves on Covington’s Planning Commission Board, and she is a charter member of the Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Georgia College & State University and later earned a master of business administration degree from Strayer University.

If elected, Davis said her primary areas of focus would include infrastructure; specifically, the streets, roads and sidewalks. She would also like to see more parks and recreation for our children, as well as more amenities in the community; such as a movie theater or a bowling alley. Davis said she would focus on supporting local businesses and encouraging others to spend their dollars locally. She also wants to make sure transitional housing for all is available.

Davis would also focus on promoting safety in the city and “really just making sure that Covington continues to be a great place to live, work and play!”

The Newton High School graduate remains undecided on which post she’ll be running for in the West Ward but intends to announce her decision closer to qualifying, which is slated for Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at city hall.

Two posts in the West Ward are up for election in Covington, including Post 2 and Post 3. Post 2 is currently held by longtime councilwoman Hawnethia Williams. Scotty Scoggins announced in March his intentions to run for Post 2. Williams has yet to publicly announce her decision to run for another term in office.

Post 3 is currently held by Anthony Henderson, who has also yet to publicly announce his reelection bid. In February, Henderson was reportedly accused of violating election laws during the 2017 election cycle and bound over to the state Attorney General’s Office for prosecution. No other candidates have come forward to run for Post 3.

East Ward Post 1 is also up for election, which is currently held by Susie Keck.

Covington’s municipal election will be held Nov. 2 at city hall within the courtroom chambers located at 2116 Stallings Street.