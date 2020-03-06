Davis announces 2020 reelection bid for coroner

Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis announced Thursday that he will seek reelection in 2020.

“I have always been proud to be your coroner and today I am very proud to announce that I will be seeking reelection,” Davis said in the press release announcing his candidacy.

According to the release, Davis was first elected coroner in 2008. Prior to that he served as deputy coroner for five years. He also serves on the Newton County Child Fatality Review Panel and recently was appointed to serve as the Coroner representative for the Metro Atlanta Mass Fatality Planning Board.

“I have received countless hours of training both in the classroom and on the job. I have investigated thousands of deaths of all manners, and have worked with law enforcement agencies and our court systems to ensure that our findings are accurate and our investigation thorough,” he said in the release.

“I have worked with local, state, and federal agencies and have the trust and confidence of fellow coroners, medical examiners and law enforcement agencies from around the state.”

Davis also said he spends many hours annually speaking to students, civic groups, and others about the tragedies related to both prescription and illicit drug use and abuse, distracted driving, seat belt safety, the importance of proper sleep environments for infants and other trends that are causing loss of life in our community.

“Every election is vitally important to our future,” Davis said. "I have served our community with honor and I ask you to allow me to continue to represent you for the next four years. I am seeking reelection and I am asking for your vote.”