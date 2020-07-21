Cutting edge experience comes to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington will soon be home to an axe throwing venue.

Monday, July 6, a special permit was issued to owner Jennifer Hartman by the Covington City Council for her to operate an “axe throwing amusement entertainment business” in the Covington Square, located at 1113 Church Street.

In an exclusive phone interview with The Covington News on Tuesday, July 20, Hartman said the venue would be named Axe Town and hoped to open for business by Labor Day.

“It’s a unique activity that’s fun and competitive,” Hartman said. “And currently, for some crazy reason, it’s really popular.”

Axe throwing is sport similar to archery or darts where competitors take turns throwing axes at a target to hit the bullseye. Hartman said she’s seen the sport’s popularity grow across the country and even close to home in Atlanta, Athens and Monroe.

“We just want to bring more life to downtown,” she said. “We want people to come here and stay for several hours, and not just at our business… We think bringing this type of recreational entertainment to town could help draw more people in to shop and eat here.”

Hartman said participants must be age 10 or older. Prior to picking up an axe, she said participants would be required to watch an instructional video about the sport, and coaches on staff will also demonstrate how to properly and safely throw an axe to hit the target.

There will also be numerous signs posted throughout the venue showcasing rules and guidelines of Axe Town.

“If anyone violates our rules, they will be given an immediate exit,” Hartman said.

While most axe throwing venues are coupled with a bar and grill, Hartman said only non-alcoholic beverages and snacks would be offered for now.

Axe Town will operate Monday-Thursday from 5-9 p.m.; Friday from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon-9 p.m.

Email axetown20@gmail.com to learn more about Axe Town and potential job opportunities.