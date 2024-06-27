Truck stolen from Covington Home Depot

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police Department (CPD) authorities are in search of a vehicle that was stolen last weekend.

According to the CPD, It was reported that an automobile was stolen while the owner was shopping inside Home Depot located at 13171 Industrial Park Blvd in Covington. The incident occurred between 3:45-4:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 and was officially reported at 4:05 p.m.

The vehicle stolen is a 2002 gold F-350 truck that has four children’s car seats inside. There is a flag on the front hood, too.

Its value is approximately $18,000, per a CPD incident report.

The owner was in possession of the keys and the vehicle was locked in the store’s parking lot.

According to CPD's incident report, the vehicle was last seen on a Flock camera at 4:41 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue at East Lake Blvd intersection. It has also been listed on the Georgia Crime Information Center website as stolen.

The News will follow up when more information is made available concerning this story.



