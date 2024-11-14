Shooting at Belmont Trail residence leads to injuries

NEWTON COUNTY – A Covington man is in stable condition following a shooting on Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, Javoni Henry, 23, was shot multiple times as he sat inside a parked vehicle at his residence on Belmont Trail, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO). Henry was given life-saving measures before being transported to a local hospital.

The NCSO stated in a news release that this is likely “an isolated incident.”

The suspect is currently not known and it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Jayme Broce at 678-625-1418 or via email at jbroce@newtonsheriffga.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NCSO’s website at www.newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1585.



