Several found guilty in Newton County court

NEWTON COUNTY – It has been a busy few weeks in Newton County court, with several guilty verdicts being handed down.

According to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, three separate cases resulted in conviction.

First on Oct. 23, Kodi Dejuan Brown was found guilty on two counts of felony obstruction of a police officer and three misdemeanor counts of obstruction of an officer. Brown was arrested approximately two years ago in this case.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in Brown’s case and he will remain in custody until sentencing.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Carlos Eduardo Martinez was found guilty on six counts of terroristic threats and one count of family violence battery. According to the DA’s office, two of the threats charges as well as the battery charge were against family members. The remaining threats were against Newton County deputies.

The same day Irfan Quadeer was found guilty on two counts of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Quadeer reportedly fled from a deputy from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a high speed chase that traveled into Newton County.

Quadeer crashed his vehicle into the Potts Store gas station after losing control of his vehicle and was subsequently arrested.

Sentencing dates for both Martinez and Quadeer were set from Nov. 19.

Additionally, the DA’s office reported that Master Bernard Perry pled guilty to charges including failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance and illegal U-turn. Perry was arrested on Oct. 28 in an unrelated incident. He was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley – who was recently re-elected – commented on the many cases that kept the DA’s office busy.

“Three of these trials involved defendants who committed acts of violence to law enforcement, threatened the lives of law enforcement, or recklessly fled from law enforcement,” McGinley said. “I am proud of our office and our community for showing that such acts against the hardworking, brave men and women of law enforcement will not be tolerated.”



