Several criminal trials reach conclusion

NEWTON COUNTY – As 2024 came to a close, Newton County’s justice system worked tirelessly, finding at least three offenders guilty in a trial by jury and convicting at least four more individuals who pleaded guilty to their crimes.

In October, Kodi Dejuan Brown was found guilty of two counts of felony obstruction of an officer and three counts of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer. After already spending two years in custody, Brown has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the first eight of which will be spent in confinement. He is not eligible for parole due to his criminal history and record of reoffending, according to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s office.

On Nov. 6, Carlos Eduardo Martinez pled guilty to six counts of terroristic threats and one count of family violence battery. Martinez aimed two of the threats at family members and the other four at officers. He has now been sentenced to 15 years, the first five of which will be spent in prison.

The same day, a Newton County jury convicted Irfan Quadeer on two counts of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one count of reckless driving.

Quadeer reportedly led a high-speed chase from Jasper County into Newton, where he eventually crashed and was taken into custody. He has now been sentenced to three years and will spend the first two years imprisoned.

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley commented on several trials, including those of Martinez and Quadeer, in a news release on the Newton County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

“Three of these trials involved defendants who committed acts of violence to law enforcement, threatened the lives of law enforcement, or recklessly fled from law enforcement,” McGinley said. “I am proud of our office and our community for showing that such acts against the hardworking, brave men and women of law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

The Newton County justice system was prepared to hold several trials in December, but only one case ended up going to court as several offenders pled guilty at the last minute.

Sophia Ashley Odom went to trial, and a jury convicted her of both the charges she faced: criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Odom reportedly entered a Newton County school bus, where she proceeded to yell, curse and refuse to exit. It is not yet clear what sentence she received.

“This case makes it clear that Newton County citizens will not tolerate people being rude and aggressive to our school bus drivers,” McGinley said.

Levi Micah Eidson pled guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Eidson was sentenced to 18 years in prison without possibility of parole and lifetime probation. Upon his release from prison, Eidson must register as a sex offender.

Michael Randle pled guilty to two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. Randle was sentenced to 15 years, with the first five being in confinement.

The morning his trial was going to begin, Terrance Bernard Clark pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, and simple battery—family violence.

Clark reportedly was the perpetrator of a domestic violence incident involving the use of a firearm against his wife and stepchildren, who fled to the Sheriff’s Office after the incident. He was arrested soon after and has been sentenced to five years in prison and 20 years of probation.

“Thank you to all the hard work from everyone in the DA’s Office, the court system, and local law enforcement for ensuring justice in our community,” McGinley said.