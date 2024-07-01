Second suspect arrested in 2023 murder

NEWTON COUNTY – A Conyers man has been arrested as a second suspect in a murder that took place over a year ago.

On June 27, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrested Julius Dennis, 21, on charges including murder including murder, aggravated assault, drug-related offenses and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

Dennis is the second suspect in the 2023 murder of 20-year-old Braxton Singleton.

On April 3, 2023, the NCSO received a call responding to a “penetrating trauma incident” on Highway 162 at Wildcat Creek Estates. Upon arrival, deputies found Singleton dead, along with a “critically injured” 21-year-old male.

The first suspect, Amin Ya-Sin, was arrested on May 26, 2023, and charged with Singleton’s murder as well as possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and drug-related offenses.

Two others – Eva Simmons and Kristiana Simmons – were also arrested for tampering with evidence.

Initially, Dennis had checked himself into Gwinnett Medical Center following the incident where it was believed he had no affiliation to the case. However, it was later determined by the NCSO that Dennis was involved, and a warrant was issued.

Dennis has been incarcerated since April 30, 2023, in DeKalb County on unrelated charges.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown continues to provide his condolences to Singleton's family and friends and thanks NCSO Investigator Joshua Hicks and others involved in the arrests related to Singleton's murder,” a press release stated.



