Pre-teen arrested for bringing toy gun to school

NEWTON COUNTY – Yet another student faces charges for an incident involving the safety of schools.

On Oct. 28, a 12-year-old male student at Liberty Middle School was arrested for bringing a toy gun onto campus. The arrest was announced on Oct. 29 by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

According to the NCSO, the student is being charged with possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, a felony charge. The case has been turned over to the juvenile court system.

In the last two months, around a dozen students have been arrested due to incidents that pertain to the safety of schools. Many have been arrested on terroristic threats charges. Others, such as this student, have been arrested for bringing weapons on school grounds.

It is not clear as of this writing if any of the students that have been arrested in the last two months have faced any disciplinary action.



