Police look to identify individuals connected in aggravated assault case

NEWTON COUNTY – Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are looking to identify three individuals in connection with an aggravated assault.

According to the NCSO, an unidentified male was involved in an aggravated assault at the Shell Station located at 3538 Salem Road. The unidentified male was accompanied by two females.

The NCSO did not immediately disclose details of the alleged incident that took place.

Anyone with information on any of the three individuals pictured are urged to contact investigator Dial by email at gdial@newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1440. Tips can also be sent anonymously by visiting NCSO’s website www.newtonsheriffga.org, calling 678-625-1585 or by emailing anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



