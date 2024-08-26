Newton County Sheriff's Office makes three arrests in July murder case

NEWTON COUNTY – Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Damenica Roddy.

Tirrell Tommie, Israel Richardson and Savion Walker – all age 19, were arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) on charges including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and false statements or writings.

Tommie and Richardson were arrested on Aug. 21, while Walker was arrested on Aug. 23. According to a news release from the NCSO, the agency received assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in connection with Walker’s arrest.

All three are being held at the Newton County Detention Center without bond.

The arrests come nearly one month after Roddy was murdered following a shooting at the Chevron gas station on 11230 Highway 36 in Covington. She was later taken to a hospital following the shooting where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The case was turned over to the NCSO Criminal Investigation Division (CID) where investigators conducted a full-scale investigation.

Sheriff Ezell Brown commended investigator Kurt Collins and the NCSO crime analyst unit for the work they did on this case, per the news release.

“These arrests reflect our continued commitment to justice and the safety of our community,” Brown said. “Our thoughts remain with the Roddy family during this difficult time. We hope these arrests provide some sense of closure as they begin the healing process. We stand with them, and we will continue to support them during this time.”



