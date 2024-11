Newton County Jail Log: Nov. 3, 2024

CPD





AQUINO-SOLORZANO, HENRY JAVIER, 32, 457 VELVA WAY LILBURN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR)





BAKER, RONALD KEITH, 68, 4368 THUNDER FORK DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS. WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





BARFIELD, BLAKE EDWARD, 36, 6218 GREEN ACRES DR SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHIC LE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR FELONY





COLAS, REBECCA RHALLINE, 20, 312 LOCH HAVEN DR CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH REMOVAL OR ATTEMPTED REMOVAL OF WEAPON FROM PUBLIC OFFICIAL





COOK, JAMYRA ALLIONE, 30, 635 SHADOW VALLEY CT LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR





COSME, MIGUEL ANTHONY, 25, 10544 HWY 36 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST





DANIELS, BRIAN ANTHONY, 37, 75 BEAVERDAM CT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING





DAVENPORT, TWANNA DENISE, 54, 8 MULBERRY ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY





DURDEN, CARLOS DEMITRIUS, 49, 1441 TURNER DRIVE MADISON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY - SPAULDING COUNTY





FLETCHER, LAVEN DEVOE, 66, 4183 WALNUT ST. COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH SALE OF COCAINE





GULLEY, ISAIAH JOSIAH, 23, 6276 ODUM CIR NW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY





HOUSTON, DAVID ARTUHR, 40, 115 LOUISE LANE VILLA RICA, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH NO TAIL LIGHTS POSS. OF MARIJUANA FELONY





HUFF, ALQUAN AARON JORDAN, 30, 3851 PIN OAK ST LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCOTBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE





JACKSON, JR, TONY EUGENE, 27, 7112 PINENEEDLE DR CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED (FLEEING/ATTEMP TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER) COURT SENTENCED (POSS OF FIREARM OR KNIF DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY)





JOHNSON, ANTHONY DEWAYNE, 35, 40 WOODLAND RIDGE CIR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHIC LE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR FELONY OPEN CONTAINER PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS. WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





LITTLE, LAMAR MARELLE, 45, 804 CEDAR LAKE DR SE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE





LOPEZ, ROYER GONZAGA, 18, 12641 BROWNBRIDGE RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND CHARGED WITH OPEN CONTAINER POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR





MONTGOMERY, CHARLES BRIAN, 48, 11 MCGIBONEY CT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE PROBATION VIOLATION ORG: TRAF METH)





MARQUEZ, ABRAHAM, 41, 1891 ACCESS RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR) 2ND OFFENSE

KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION





POWERS, JEANNA MARIE, 41, HOMELESS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION ORG: BURG 2ND DEGREE





TAMLIN, JERRY WILLIAM, 70, 4109 CANNON ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF COCAINE





WATERS, KEVIN MICHAEL, 55, 300 CORINNE LN CONWAY, SC, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS POSSESSION OF COCAINE

THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY





WAITES, RUSSELL LEE, 54, 492 E LAKE RD MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.





WALKER, DAVID LEE, 43, 1305 THICKET WAY DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) NO TAG LIGHTS





GSP





FARLEY, LEE MICHAEL, 36, 215 MARBROOK TRACE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





SCOTT, JOHNNIE RAY, 67, 3168 LUNSFORD CIR SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG CHG: POSS COCAINE)





STRICKLAND, SAMUEL JAMES, 45, 600 COWAN RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE SPOTLIGHTS, FOGLIGHTS, AND AUX ILIARY LIGHTS PERMITTED





WILLIAMS, LARAGIN R., 26, 1660 CAREY STATION GREENSBORO, WAS ARESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.





NCSO





BOBO, MELVIN LETHANIAL, 67, 140 QUEENSLAND LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH DEFECTIVE EQUIPMENT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) NO PROOF OF INSURANCE





BRADLEY, TREMICIA SHANICE, 26, 20 W KEEL STREET OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 1ST DEGREE PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





BECKER, STEPHON AKEEM, 30, 494 COVERED BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR





BELCHER, JR, LINDSEY LAVON, 41, 341 COWAN RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE FVA CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY FVA





BLANKENSHIP, JACOB EUGENE, 28, 1451 DOUBLE BRIDGES RD MADISON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND COURT SENTENCED 10 DYS NCJ





BROWN, CORDRAZ LEONTAY, 26, 20 DIXIE LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL FAILURE TO APPEAR -MISDEMEANOR ORG: OBST, DUI, DRV LIC SUS, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.





BROWN, DOWAYNE DAMION, 43, 130 CREEK WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE





BRUMBAUGH, JEREMY BRIAN, 46, 6251 HWY 85 APT 214 RIVERDALE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG PUBLIC INDECENCY





CROWDER-CARR, AMAYA YAREY, 18, 560 PARKDALE DR SCOTTDALE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY





DARAPHANE, DON BOUNTAVEE, 38, 4602 SOUTHLAKE COVE CT. JONESBORO, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: BURG 1ST ALT)





DENNIS, IDARIUS RASHAD, 25, 111 HAMMERHAWK RD GRIFFIN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY CONVERSION - FELONY





GATES, CAMERON DEQUINN, 29, 804 CAZADERO COURT LOCUST GROVE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY





GAY, MORRIS JUWAUN, 38, 1605 NEW ORLEANS WAY MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: ATMPT THEFT BY TAKING)





GLEATON, DE’ANDRE BERNARD, 28, 1132 LESLIE PLACE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHAGRED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – FELONY THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR





GRIGGS, COREY DEMONE, 38, 2830 CHESLEY TRAIL JONESBORO, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY





GUAY, VICTORIA ELLA, 41, 2150 OLD BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCOTBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION ORG: POSS SCHEDULE II DRUGS





GREAVES, NORISSA ALISON, 52, 20 ROOSEVELT ROAD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY BATTERY CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE





GREGORY, PATRICIA DANIELLE, 41, 290 WILD BARLEY WAY LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITHTHEFT BY CONVERSION – FELONY





HAMMOND, DOUGLAS COLE, 42, 475 NORTH UNITY GROVE RD LOCUST GROVE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: CRIM ATTMPT-CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)





HARRISON, JAREL RAQWAN, 27, 2821 CAREY STATION RD GREENSBORO, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR (ORIG: DWLS)





HENDRICKS, THOMAS MICHEAL, 31, 2439 POND LANE SOCIAL CIRCLE, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL (LESS SAFE)

SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER (69/55)





HILLIARD, SHANNON LETICE, 52, 2689 HENDERSON MILL RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH ORDER OF INCARCERATION





HILL, LAWRENCE EDWARD, 24, 50 WISTERIA WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ





HUDGENS, TONY, 25, 15 HANLEY MILLS DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY *** WHITFIELD CO ***





HUNT, TANNAISHES AUBRIANA, 26, 25 WELLBROOK DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL, KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE OPEN CONTAINER STOPPIONG, STANDING, OR PARKING PROHIBIT ON THE ROADWAY SIDE OF ANY VEHICLE STOP.





INGELS, DEVIN BLAKE, 27, 170 PATTERSON WAY COVINGTON, WAS BACK FOR COURT OCTOBER 29





JACKSON, JR, TONY EUGENE, 27, 7112 PINENEEDLE DR CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND COURT SENTENCED (FLEEING/ATTEMP TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER) COURT SENTENCED (POSS OF FIREARM OR KNIF DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY)





JEFFERSON, HARVEY NONE, 37, 240 LAMAR LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)





JOHNSON, JALE CHARLESNEZ, 31, 60 DESOTA DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





JONES, BRITTANY KEYERRA, 24, 10 WODDRIDGE RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) NO CHILD RESTRAINT 4 YEARS AND UNDER





KEELS, MARVIN NMN, 63, 55 FORRAY DR. COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST





KEELS, DANIELLE PATRICIA, 64, 55 FORRAY DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 30 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY

FIRST





MADDOX, WETONIA LYNNE, 57, 270 SIMS RD COVINGTON, WAS BACK FOR COURT OCTOBER 30





MARTIN, JAYVIAN XAVIER, 24, 1275 MILL CREST WALK NW CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





MURDEN, CARON DEAN, 23, 2135 PINEWOOD DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST





PARKER, MALIA LYRIC, 17, 4110 PROSE CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR





PRINCE, ANDREW JAY, 47, 4895 GA HWY 20 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG: SCHED 1, VIOLATION OF MOTOR LAW INCARCERATION ORDER FAIL TO TURN SELF IN TO DO 120 DAYS





PRINTUP, JAMARCUS ANTONIO, 36, 2978 PEEK RD APT 406 ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY





RIDDICK, AIJHANAE DANIA, 23, 878 PEACHTREE STREET ATLANTA, WAS BACK FOR COURT NOVEMBER 1





PERRY, MASTER BERNARD, 29, 6226 GREEN ACRES DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITHWILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





PITTMAN, ANTWAIN DE SHEON, 37, 164 FREEMAN AVE FORSYTH, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE NO SEAT BELTS





SASSER, APRIL CHRISTINA, 52, HOMELESS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEANOR OBSTR, CRMN TSPS

STONE, DARRON RARNARD, 25, 8182 STERLING LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: SEX OFFENDER/ FAIL REGISTER)





SOTO-REGALADO, BERNABE, 75, 60 WINDRIDGE DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL





WILLIAMS, DERON LOVELL, 27, 1760 AUSTIN DRIVE DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 1 AND CHARGED WITH BURGLARY - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY), CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE, CRIMINAL SOLICITATION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS





ROE, JR, GEORGE HENRY, 70, 7133 TURNER LAKE CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS BACK FOR COURT OCTOBER 29





THURMAN, WALTER CHARLES, 67, 45 MEADOW OVERLOOK DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY HENRY CO SO





TERRELL, COURTNEY LEE, 44, 106 GREEN STREET OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY HENRY CO S.O.





TURNER, RANDOLPH, 47, 631 GREENLEAF RD CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE





WOOD, JERRELL JARDELL, 37, 280 BLUEWOODS RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





VELASQUEZ, ABDIEL LEONEL, 22, 270 TRELAWNEY CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 31 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)





WHITE, JOSEPH RYAN, 40, 2423 SCARLET LN SE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 28 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE





WEEKENDERS





CERVANTES, ULISES, 24, CONYERS

COBB, DE’ZHIA BRIUNNA, 28, COVINGTON

GOWER, JOSHUA WILLARD, 33, TOCCOA

SMITH, KENYA LATRICE, 47, GA