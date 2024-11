Newton County Jail Log: Nov. 10, 2024

NCSO

BLACKWELL, JAMES MARQUES, 38, 176 ELLIS TRL COVINGTON, GA, WAS BACK FOR COURT AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, AGGRAVATED STALKING

BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





BARNES, DEVONTAE BERNARD, 23, 3209 WEST STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





BROWN, DOWAYNE DAMION, 43, 130 CREEK WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE





BROWN, CORDRAZ LEONTAY, 26, 20 DIXIE LANE COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR ORG: OBST, DUI, DRV LIC SUS, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





BROWNE, ANDRE JERMAINE, 48, 6391 AVERY STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE





BUCKLEY, MICHAEL SCOTT, 41, 211 NEELY HAMMONDS RD COVINGTON, GA, WAS BACK FOR COURT





CARR, D'ANTE ANTONIO, 23, 17 WINDCREST DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR

CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY)





CLEMENTS, DANIEL SLADE, 49, 44 BRUCKEN STRASSE HELEN, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





COLL, ELIECER LAZARO, 47, 15 OAKRIDGE DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE





CULLINS, MICHAEL ANTONIO, 35, 5 HAZEL STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY





DALE, JEFFERY WAYNE, 53, 125 MEADOWVIEW TER OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON OVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: TXR)





DALE, MICHAEL DAVID, 55, 125 MEADOWVIEW TERRACE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: TXR, DWLS)





DANIEL, MONTERRIO TRAVION, 34, 5124 BERRY STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY





DESROCHERS, JACQUES CLAUDE, 81, 35 EAST COUNTRY WOODS DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY – MISDEMEANOR





DRUMMOND, ROBERT DALE, 52, 2955 MILLER BOTTOM ROAD LOGANVILLE, WAS BACK FOR COURTFORBES, CASANDRA NATASHA, 35, 70 ARTIE CT OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY)





FOWLER, ALICE GRETCHEN, 19, 203 TANYARD RD SOCIAL CIRCLE, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY





GLOVER, JAMARIYAE LEANTAE, 32, 10128 WATERFORD ROAD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 1ST DEGREE, ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD – MISDEMEANOR





GRIER, JASMINE MARIE, 32, 1525 FARMINGTON WAY WINDER, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





HARRIS, JR, RONNIE THOMAS, 52, 1930 CONNALLY DR EAST POINT, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILU RE TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS/PROVIDED PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: CHILD MOLESTATION)





HILL, RICHARD HENRY, 55, 89 ELLIS ST ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: BURG BEF 7/1/12)





HILL, LAWRENCE EDWARD, 24, 50 WISTERIA WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.





HENDRICKS, THOMAS MICHEAL, 31, 2439 POND LANE SOCIAL CIRCLE, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL (LESS SAFE) SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER (69/55)





HUNT, TANNAISHES AUBRIANA, 26, 25 WELLBROOK DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL

KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED

REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF INSURANCE OPEN CONTAINER Stopping, standing, or parking prohibited on the roadway side of any vehicle stop





KASSIM, DAMIAN AHMAD, 21, 45 PLUM ORCHARD DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL





LEONARD, JOSHUA JAMES, 32, 25 HIGHALND PL STOCKBRIDGE, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGD WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: SEXUAL BATTERY)





MARTIN, JAYVIAN XAVIER, 24, 1275 MILL CREST WALK NW CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





MATTHEWS, RICKY LAMONT, 44, MACON ST. PRISON, WAS BACK FOR COURT





MURDEN, CORAN DEAN, 23, 2135 PINEWOOD DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT

CERTAIN RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY

FIRST





NICHOLAS, LAURA MAY, 43, 220 CHANDLER FIELD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE RECKLESS DRIVING





PITTMAN, ANTWAIN DE SHEON, 37, 164 FREEMAN AVE FORSYTH, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE NO SEAT BELTS

SASSER, APRIL CHRISTINA, 52, HOMELESS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEANOR OBSTR, CRMN TSPS





SAVAGE, JAMAHL RAELL, 52, 2447 SIERRA HEIGHTS DRIVE JONESBORO, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: TAKE BY TAKING)





SCOTT, DUANE JOSEPH, 51, 225 IMPERIAL LOOP MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH DIRVER TO USE DUE CARE: PROPER USE OF RADIO OR MOBILE TELEPHONE NOT VIOLATE SE





SEWELL, TREYON WILLIAM, 31, 265 HEATON DRIVE COVINGTON, HOLD FOR ROCKDALE CO SO





SHIELDS, KENTAVION RAQUION, 23, 2591 ETHERIDGE DR ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS FIREARM UNDER 18, PMLO)





SMITH, GREGORY LEWIS, 34, 550 MOUTAIN VIEW DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL USE OF AN ARTICLE WITH ALTERED ID MARK (OTHER THAN MOTOR VEHICLE) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN





STRANGE, JR, TIMMY LEE, 40, 3114 PONDEROSA DR SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY





SOTO-REGALADO, BERNABE, 75, 60 WINDRIDGE DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL





TACKETT, JAHNAYSIA RAIN, 22, 5133 ROCKY GLEN STONE MOUNTAIN, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 3RD DEGREE (FELONY)





TAYLOR, KURT DWIGHT, 26, 160 OAK MANOR DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND COURT SENTENCED (9 DAYS)





TERRELL, ALIYAH MARIE, 22, 12641 BROWN BRIDGE RD #24 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR (THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING) TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – MISDEMEANOR





THURMAN, WALTER CHARLES, 67, 45 MEADOW OVERLOOK DR COVINGTON, AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY HENRY CO SO





THOMPSON, GREGORY NMN, 64, 52 JACK NEELY ROAD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGG STALKING)





TURNER, RANDOLPH, 47, 631 GREENLEAF RD CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE





WOMACK, NATHANIEL CAIN, 40, 397 HWY 212 COVINGTON, BACK FOR COURT

















CPD





BREWER, STANLEY AKEEM, 34, 2047 RAINTREE PLACE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEM EANOR

OPEN CONTAINER POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED S UBSTANCE (OXYCODONE)

POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT

CERTAIN REMOVING OR AFFIXING LICENSE P LATE W/ INTENT TO CONCEAL

CAMPBELL, BREONNA MARIE, 23, 3934 ASHLAND DR SW HUNTSVILLE, AL, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 3RD DEGREE (FELONY)





COOK, JAMYRA ALLIONE, 30, 635 SHADOW VALLEY CT LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR





DAVENPORT, OLETHIA FELIXA, 31, 5124 BERRY ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE MISDEMEANOR) FAILURE TO DIM BRIGH LIGHTS





DAVIS, MICHAEL QUINON, 36, 6110 OAKWOOD CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS COURT SENTENCED (TO SERVE 48 HOURS) CITY OF COVINGTON MUNICIPAL COURT





DO, DIANA LYNN, 26, 265 RIVER WALK FARMS PKWY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR





DO, VANESSA ANN, 51, 265 RIVER WALK FARMS PKWY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR





EPPS, VICTOR LAZZAR, 41, 102 EASLEY STREET CLARKESVILLE, VA, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 5 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – FELONY





FLETCHER, LAVEN DEVOE, 66, 4183 WALNUT ST. COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH SALE OF COCAINE





FRANKLIN, ROBERT HOLLAN, 448 W MAIN ST RUTLEDGE, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR





HARRIS, EDWARD LAMONT, 59, 268 CROWELL RD N COVINGTON, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY





JACKSON, RAYMOND EARL, 63, 2767 GREEN ESTATES DR SNELLVILLE, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





JOHNSON, ANTHONY DEWAYNE, 35, 40 WOODLAND RIDGE CIR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL

ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHIC LE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR

FELONY OPEN CONTAINER PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS. WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





LITTLE, LAMAR MARELLE, 45, 804 CEDAR LAKE DR SE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE





MARQUEZ, ABRAHAM, 41, 1891 ACCESS RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) 2ND OFFENSE

KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION





MERICLE, JEFFREY BLAKE, 26, 5203 DAVID CIR SE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY





PENADO RAMIREZ, ALDAIR ALEXANDER, 19, 1165 BILLA ST GAINESVILLE, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR) 2ND OFF SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





SIMMONS, DAZMAN LAVONTA, 30, 790 NORTHVIEW DRIVE FOREST PARK, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR





TAMLIN, JERRY WILLIAM, 70, 4109 CANNON ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF COCAINE





WARREN, ALBEN LEONARD, 44, 1203 GROSSLAKE PKWY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 6 AND CHARGED WITH LOITERING OR PROWLING.









PPD





ADAMS, HILARY ANN, 38, 450 ASHTON CIR MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRUG RELATED OBJECTS. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE





EDWARDS, SHYANNA LAKIRA, 23, 50 HEATON HILLS DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 4 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MUL TIPLE SUBSTANCES









GSP





FARLEY, LEE MICHAEL, 36, 215 MARBROOK TRACE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 2 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





SCOTT, JOHNNIE RAY, 67, 3168 LUNSFORD CIR SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK POSSESSION OF COCAINE PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG CHG: POSS COCAINE)





STRICKLAND, SAMUEL JAMES, 45, 600 COWAN RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON NOVEMBER 3 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE SPOTLIGHTS, FOGLIGHTS, AND AUXILIARY LIGHTS PERMITTED