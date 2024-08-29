Newton County Jail Log Aug. 21, 2024

Covington Police Department





BRANDON KYLE CHANDLER, 46, Conyers, was arrested August 11th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY (ROCKDALE CO SO).

LISA NMN FULLER, 56, Covington, was arrested August 9th and charged with POSSESSION OF COCAINE.

MICHELLE LEIGH HAMILTON, 53, Covington, was arrested August 10th and charged with POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

LONNIE WAYNE HURST, 68, Covington, was arrested August 9th and charged with SALE OF COCAINE.

JOE BROWN LESTER JR, 61, Social Circle, was arrested August 8th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGGRAV STALKING).

MARKUS BERNARD MCKIBBEN, 28, Covington, was arrested August 11th and charged with OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

CARMEN KRISTY PITTMAN, 48, Covington, was arrested August 11th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

ROVINISKY GERROD ALLEN, 39, Covington, was arrested August 7th and charged with THEFT BY CONVERSION - FELONY.

RICHARD MICHAEL ANGLIN, 44, Covington, was arrested August 10th and charged with FURNISHING, PURCHASING, AND POSSESSION O F ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSONS BELOW L, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

JORDAN GREGORY BREVARD, 24, Winder, was arrested August 4th and charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POINTING OR AIMING GUN OR PISTOL AT ANOTHER.

KELLI SAWN ESTELL, 41, Covington, was arrested August 11th and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

RODNEY STEVEN GRIFFIN, 57, Conyers, was arrested August 8th and charged with PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

JERROD DORICUS JENKINS, 33, Covington, was arrested August 9th and charged with AGGRAVATED BATTERY.

RAYCHEL LASHAY JONES, 20, Covington, was arrested August 10th and charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FURNISHING, PURCHASING, AND POSSESSION O F ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSONS BELOW L

LISBETH NMN SANCHEZ, 21, Covington, was arrested August 4th and charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

DAKESHA SHANTELL SANDERS, 44, Smyrna, was arrested August 6th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR), KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

TIMMIA KIVONNA SANDERS, 28, Atlanta, was arrested August 11th and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

CODY WELDON SLAUGHTER, 29, Covington, was arrested August 7th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

GREGORY NMN THOMPSON, 64, Covington, was arrested August 6th and charged with POSSESSION OF COCAINE.

EDGAR RODOLFO TORRES-LOPEZ, 30, Morrow, was arrested August 11th and charged with DEFECTIVE EQUIPMENT DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) OPEN CONTAINER.

ERIC RUBIO TOVAR, 22, Covington, was arrested August 4th and charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

BRANDON QUITON WOODS, 30, Covington, was arrested August 6th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) NO PROOF OF INSURANCE SUSPENDED, REVOKED OR CANCELED REGISTRATION.





Newton County Sheriff’s Office





BRUCE CHARLES BOLTON JR, 46, Covington, was arrested August 8th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: FV ORDER), VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER.

COURTNEY SINGLETON COLLINS, 40, Oxford, was arrested August 5th and charged with AGGRAVATED STALKING.

JORDAN LEE DONALDSON, 20, Jackson, was arrested August 6th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: BURGLARY IST).

PATRICK EUGENE FRYMAN, 52, Conyers, was arrested August 8th and charged with FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILU RE TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS/PROVIDED, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

JOHNATHON PATRICK HANSEN, 29, Social Circle, was arrested August 6th and charged with COURT ORDERED INCARCERATION.

JEREMY DION HENDERSON, 36, Atlanta, was arrested August 8th and charged with FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

MARINA LOUISE HERNANDEZ, 29, Roswell, was arrested August 5th and charged with POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

SAMMIE WAYNE JOHNSON, 19, Covington, was arrested August 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:HARASS CALLS, SIM BATTERY, SIM ASSA.

KENNETH K LASTINGER III, 22, Social Circle, was arrested August 5th and charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FVA) AGGRAVATED BATTERY CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY.

KENDRICK DASHAWN LINDSEY, 23, Conyers, was arrested August 5th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGG. ASSAULT).

JOSHUA ALLEN MCBERRY, 37, Glen St Mary, was arrested August 9th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG: FORGERY 3RD OFFENSE.

CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN MOON, 51, Covington, was arrested August 8th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY - SANDY SPRINGS PD PAROLE VIOLATION.

AMANDA SHILIA MOON, 50, Monticello, was arrested August 11th and charged with THEFT BY CONVERSION - FELONY.

GUERLANDE NOEL, 24, Covington, was arrested 9th and charged with WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

ELAN AMIR SHABAZZ, 32, Conyers, was arrested August 5th and charged with DRIVE BY SHOOTING, MURDER, RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE - MISDEMEANOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY.

JOSHUA JAMES SORRELLS, 38, Covington, was arrested August 10th and charged with HOUSED FOR OTHER AGENCY ROCKDALE.

LAURYN ELIZABETH WHEELER, 19, Covington, was arrested August 8th and charged with COURT ORDERED INCARCERATION ORDER.

JUSTIN FRANKLIN BACON, 37, Rossville, was arrested August 8th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY WALKER COUNTY.

RICHARD VERNON HUGHES, 39, Eatonton, was arrested August 8th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY - PUTNAM CO.

NOE GUERRERO MARTINEZ, 54, Duluth, was arrested August 6th and charged with DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY.

CLIFFORD JAMESMON MORRIS, 17, Covington, was arrested August 10th and charged with BATTERY.

JESSICA MARIE RYAN, 27, Covington, was arrested August 9th and charged with CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT.









JASP





ALIVA FAITH HARRISON, 30, Oxford, was arrested August 5th and charged with HOUSED FOR OTHER AGENCY (JASPER CO) .





Georgia State Patrol





AFIWA ALOWONOU PETHOS, 57, Conyers, was arrested August 9th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, IMPROPER LANE USAGE





