Middle schooler arrested for making threats on school bus

NEWTON COUNTY – Yet another student has been arrested for making terroristic threats.

This time, a 13-year-old from Liberty Middle School was taken into custody by the Juvenile Court System on Sept. 17, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO). The arrest is a follow-up into an investigation by the NCSO after the threats were reportedly made on a school bus the day prior.

The student faces charges of terroristic threats and acts.

This is just the latest arrest in what has been somewhat of a trend across students in Newton County Schools, with this arrest marking the second made on Sept. 17. Previous arrests include:

Sept. 5: Deputies arrest a 13-year-old Eastside High School student on terroristic threats and acts charges for making verbal threats.

Sept. 6: Deputies arrest a 12-year-old at Clements Middle School on terroristic threats and acts charges for making verbal threats.

Sept. 10: Deputies arrest a 11-year-old Newton County STEAM Academy student for making terroristic threats.

Sept. 13: Deputies arrest “multiple students” for making threats. A specific number has not been released.

Sept. 16: Deputies arrest a 12-year-old Indian Creek Middle School student for making electronic threats to a school in Florida

Sept. 17: Deputies arrest a 13-year-old Cousins Middle School student for bringing a gun to school the previous day.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasizes that any threats or acts of violence will be taken seriously and those responsible will be held accountable,” read an NCSO news release. “He urges all students and parents to recognize that any threats directed at the Newton County School System, or any school system, will be taken seriously.”

Newton County Schools is expected to address the recent arrests as well as future concerns at a safety forum on Sept. 18. The forum will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Newton College and Career Academy at 144 Ram Drive.



