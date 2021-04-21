Fire near Covington Square leaves four homeless

COVINGTON, Ga. — An early morning fire at a home near the Covington Square left four people homeless Tuesday.

Covington Fire Department was investigating the cause of the 2:30 a.m. fire that left severe smoke and water damage at the home at 3135 West St., said Fire Marshal Joe Doss.

“We don’t suspect foul play,” Doss said.

He said the four occupants in the home located off Clark Street were able to get out safely.

Doss said he did not know if the fire caused irreparable harm to the structure, which is between 70 and 80 years old.